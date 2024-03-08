Nobuo Uematsuto which we owe some of the most beautiful soundtracks in the history of video games, including those of the Final Fantasy series, consider boring the modern video game music. The maestro, now retired, had the opportunity to talk about it during an interview granted to the Japanese channel NewsPicks, during which he touched on various topics.

In reality the interview goes much deeper than a simple comment and starts with Uematsu who talks about the beginnings of his work and the limits imposed by the first gaming systems he had to deal with. In his opinion, music was like oxygen for 8-bit games, because it gave life to stories and characters, as there were not yet the technical means to dub them or represent them in a more realistic way. Everything changed with the PS2 generationwhere you could start doing what you wanted on the sonic side.