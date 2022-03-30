After a series of postponements, KOEI TECMO GAMES announced the Japanese launch date for Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth.

The title will be available in Japan starting from next 21 July on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC at the introductory price of 10,780 yen (about € 79). In addition to the standard edition will also be released the Treasure Box Edition from 16,280 yen (about 120 €) which will include two CDs of the soundtrack, a calendar and the very precious artbook “Kou Shibusawa Secret Strategy Data & Officers Art Book“.

Those who prefer digital editions will be able to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition from 14,080 yen (about € 104) which will include the digital version of the soundtrack and the artbook, as well as a code to download the additional scenario “Tensho Sarushibai“. With all pre-orders of the game, however, the following bonus will be given: a code to download the additional scenario “Battle of Nagashino-Shitaragahara“.

Waiting for more information we leave you now with a new gameplay for Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirthwishing you a good vision as always.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth – Gameplay

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu