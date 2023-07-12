Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening was met with great reviews votes in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: the strategic produced by Koei Tecmo brought home four 9s, for a total of 36/40.
- Evil West (PS5, PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- Summer Party Time (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Less well went to Evil West, which also received positive but not enthusiastic votes in the West: the action of Flying Wild Hog set in a alternative far west he brought home three 8s and a 7, for a total of 31/40.
The historic ambition of Oda Nobunaga
Available from July 20 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Awakening is the latest episode of a truly long-running series, which made its debut way back in 1983 in the Japanese market only to then find an international distribution three years later, with the chapter entitled Nobunaga’s Ambition.
The central theme of the game is always a retelling of the exploits of Oda Nobunaga and his crusade for unify feudal Japan during the sixteenth century. We also interviewed the producer Ryu Michi for the 40th anniversary of the series.
