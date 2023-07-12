Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening was met with great reviews votes in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: the strategic produced by Koei Tecmo brought home four 9s, for a total of 36/40.

Evil West (PS5, PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Summer Party Time (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Less well went to Evil West, which also received positive but not enthusiastic votes in the West: the action of Flying Wild Hog set in a alternative far west he brought home three 8s and a 7, for a total of 31/40.