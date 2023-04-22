KOEI TECMO GAMES And Kou Shibusawa have released new information for Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakeningnew entry of the franchise coming from the next July 20th all over the world on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc Street Steam.

In this sixteenth iteration of the series, players will relive the troubled times of 16th century Japan through the life of a daimyo, a powerful Japanese leader, landowner and feudal lord. Leading your troops into battle can be tricky, and you need to quickly assess every situation on a fast-changing battlefield in order to conquer the map. Look across the land and choose your marching route carefully, as some routes may be littered with obstacles, including roads that are too narrow for large troop movements, or may feature enemy strongholds. By choosing the wrong path, you could lead your army into a devastating situation…

But that’s not the only danger players will face: if there are small battles going on near a daimyo’s unit, then a big battle could take place to resolve the fight. Nearby allies and enemies will come together in a single battlefield to determine the future of the clan, and the results could have a truly significant impact on surrounding clans, testing the daimyo’s prowess as both a military leader and political negotiator.

The key to conquering the various maps is the ability to master the military art of siege. A siege becomes possible when an enemy’s main base or defensive position is attacked. Each castle will have a totally different battlefield, while the surrounding domains and landowners will also be involved in these large-scale conflicts. The attacking side will have to break through the defensive equipment to attack the citadel while fighting on a variety of different terrains. To achieve victory, the daimyo will have to consider how to attack or defend according to the terrain of each castle.

The attacking side will win the siege when they manage to destroy all enemy units or capture the main citadel, and lose when all their allied units are destroyed or their morale total drops to zero. Total morale decreases over time, so it’s important to attack quickly. The defending side will win if they resist the assault until the total enemy morale drops to zero or if they destroy all enemy units. In defense it is important to resist enemy attacks at all costs, protecting both equipment and troops to prevent the enemy’s total morale from rising. Winning a siege will strengthen each other’s “authority” throughout the area and help the daimyo secure their place in history.

Below you can find a small gallery of new screenshots from the game!

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu