Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening was announced by Koei Tecmo with a trailer: the game already has one exit dateset for next July 20, and will be available in digital format on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

This is the latest chapter of a franchise that is niche in the West, but which has always enjoyed great success at home, as evidenced by one of the last times we talked about it, a few years ago, reporting the news that the Nobunaga’s Ambition has sold more than 10 million copies.

Under the command of the legendary leader Oda Nobunaga, our task in the game will be to win the war for the unification of Japan. To succeed in the enterprise we will have to move between simulation mechanics that revolve around the control of the territories, diplomacy and alliances.

Awakening will be able to count on over 2,200 officers: this is the highest number ever for the Koei Tecmo saga, which celebrates the fortieth anniversary (well yes) also paying tribute to the classic episodes.