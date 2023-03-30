KOEI TECMO GAMES And Kou Shibusawa they announced Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakeninglatest iteration of the strategy saga coming up PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The worldwide release date is set for July 20thexclusively in digital format for the western market.

In Japan the game will be titled Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei with Power-Up Kit and will also be available in physical format. This is an updated version of the title previously referred to as Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – Announce Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu