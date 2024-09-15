Fedez’s concert in Ozieri is not cancelled after the death of little Gioele Putzu. Criticism of the rapper who defends himself by saying he asked for a minute of silence to commemorate the tragedy that occurred a few hours earlier

It is in the wake of the famous saying “The show must go on” that bitter controversy has broken out over the evening of music and celebration that took place last night in Ozieri. Just a few hours earlier, in fact, a huge tragedy had taken place in the Sardinian town: the death of the little Joel Putzu. The little boy was unfortunately hit by the collapse of a soccer goal while playing with his friends on a sports field.

concert controversy

On the occasion of the patronal feast in honor of the Blessed Virgin of Remedy the concert held by the famous rapper was scheduled to take place Fedez. A concert that, despite the dramatic nature of the event that had occurred only a few hours earlier to the detriment of a nine-year-old child, it has not been cancelled.

Gioele Putzu’s Death: Fedez Deletes Concert Videos

An avalanche of criticism, especially on social media, has hit both Fedez and the organizers of the party held yesterday in Ozieri.

The mayor of the municipality in the province of Sassari, Mark Murgiareported that the concert was not cancelled for public order reasons. In fact, thousands had come from all over Sardinia to attend the concert of the famous rapper.

Today, however, every celebration previously scheduled for the patronal feast was immediately cancelled.

concert not cancelled

This is the statement released in a post on Facebook:

“Following the tragedy that occurred yesterday in our city, the Beata Vergine del Rimedio religious society, having made all the necessary considerations, deems it appropriate to cancel the civil celebrations and procession of folk groups and knights today, Sunday 15 September. We confirm the purely religious celebrations, embracing the family with affection in their grief. A painful but necessary choice. A choice that we should have made yesterday but were unable to do so for reasons of public order and technical-logistical reasons to which we had to scrupulously adhere”.

Fedez: “I asked for a minute of silence in memory of Gioele”

Following the controversy sparked by his concert held in Ozieri, Fedez wanted to have his say and defend himself from the accusations received through a video published on Instagram:

“Last night I played in Ozieri, in the province of Sassari, and I was warned of this terrible tragedy just before going on stage. Before performing I asked the entire audience, more than 15 thousand people, to observe a minute of silence to commemorate Gioele and express our closeness to the family.”

Joel

The rapper then continued:

“No one dared to say anything. Shame on whom? But how can you guys? Just because last week the stuff that autotune was wrong went viral, we have to invent some bullshit without having a minimum of respect for a tragedy like this? This says a lot about the state of Italian information.”

And he concluded like this:

“The tragic thing is that people who call themselves ‘journalists’ are relaunching this crap just in the hope of sparking the news of the day.”