French President Emmanuel Macron believes that “no one won” the elections early legislative elections called by him in the aftermath of his defeat in the European elections. He wrote it himself in an open letter to the French. “If the far right came first in the first round with nearly 11 million votes, you clearly refused to let it enter the government,” Macron stressed. “No political force has obtained a sufficient majority on its own and the blocs or coalitions that have emerged from these elections are all in the minority,” the head of the Elysée remarked.

Macron then made an appeal to “all political forces that recognize themselves in the republican institutions” to “engage in sincere and fair dialogue to form a solid majoritynecessarily plural, for the country” inviting everyone to put “ideas and programs before particular positions and personalities”.

As for the nomination of a new prime minister, after having rejected the resignation presented by Gabriel Attal, Macron took his time explaining that he will nominate a prime minister only after the republican forces have “reached a compromise” in compliance with “some great principles for the country”.

The President added that “it is on the basis of these principles that I will decide on the appointment of the Prime Minister. This means giving some time to the political forces to build compromises with serenity and respect for all”. In the meantime and ”until then”, he explained, “the current government will continue to exercise its responsibilities and then will deal with current affairs as required by republican tradition”.