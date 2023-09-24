‘Nobody will save you’ is the new horror bet that Disney Plus brings to its catalog. Apparently, it has become a habit for Mickey’s company to launch a new terrifying film every year, since in 2022 it did so with ‘Barbarian’, surprising many of its subscribers. A cinematographic work that, without needing to go on the big screen, outside the United States, became one of the best horror films.

This 2023, Disney Plus repeats history with its premiere of ‘Nobody Will Save You’, although it is true, it is a very different bet than Barbarian, but it has a unique personality that will calmly make it stand out within the gender. If you want to know more about the premiere of this film, the trailer and how you can watch it ONLINE, keep reading this note so you don’t miss anything.

Trailer for ‘No One Will Save You’

When is ‘Nobody Will Save You’ released?

‘Nobody Will Save You’ premiered on September 22 on the Disney Plus streaming platform. The best thing about this film is not knowing anything about it, because its plot premise is probably the most disconcerting of all. This will undoubtedly become one of the most creative and risky cinematographic works in terms of putting together the script.

How to watch the horror movie ‘No One Will Save You’ ONLINE?

In order for you to watch the full horror movie ‘Nobody Will Save You’ you will have to purchase the Disney Plus streaming platform service. To do this, Mickey’s firm manages two plans in Peru, one for S/25.90 and another for S/44.90 soles. Then, you only have to create your user and you will be able to see the entire plot that revolves around Brynn, an orphan who lives alone in a place far from the city.

Kaitlyn Dever brings to life the main character of the film. Photo: Aero games.

What is ‘Nobody Will Save You’ on Disney Plus about?

According to the synopsis, the film is about, “a creative and talented young woman who has been removed from her community. Lonely but optimistic, Brynn finds solace in the home where she grew up, until strange noises awaken her. They come from of clearly supernatural intruders. Brynn will have to wage an action-packed confrontation with extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to confront her past.”