Donald Trump ended the party congress with an idiosyncratic speech. He praised his corona management – but there were hardly any protective measures in his speech. Trump also broke another rule.

Washington – Has made a remarkable speech in several respects US President Donald Trump on Friday night Republican Congress completed. Trump endeavored the upcoming Presidential election to be described as fateful. At the same time he praised being again Corona management, let supporters like Daughter Ivanka have a say – and broke an old rule.

“Nobody will be safe in Biden’s America,” said Trump on Thursday evening (local time) about his challenger Joe Biden. “As long as I am President, we will defend the absolute right of every American citizen to live in security, dignity and peace. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America safe. “

Trump (74) gave his more than an hour long speech contrary to the practice of White House garden out. Critics accused him of residing for one to abuse party political event.

Donald Trump: “Nobody will be safe” – Biden’s answer goes viral

Trump accepted that in his speech Republican candidacy. “It is with a heart full of gratitude that I accept this nomination for the office of President of the United States this evening,” he said to the applause of around 1,500 guests who repeatedly chanted “four more years” – four more years.

Trump presented himself as President for Law and Order. Biden (77) rejected the claim that the US would not be safe under him as President. Of the Ex-Vice President wrote down Twitter: “If Donald Trump says tonight that you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America?” The tweet was liked in less than 200,000 times .

Trump accused Biden of having one Puppet of the radical left to be who wanted to take power. “Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for socialism.” The president put Americans in the mood for a fateful choice. “That choice will determine whether we will save the American dream or whether we will allow a socialist agenda to destroy the fate that matters to us,” he said. “Joe Biden is not a savior of the soul of America, he is the destroyer of American jobs. And if given the chance, he’ll be the American-sized destroyer. “

Donald Trump lets supporters speak: Ivanka defends tweets – social media boss praises president as “kind”

Before Trump’s speech, various employees and supporters had once again extolled the strengths of the US president, some exuberantly. Donald Trumps Social media boss Dan Scavino for example, who met the future US president as a 16-year-old golf caddy, vouched for the personal qualities of his boss at the party congress. “The president is a kind and decent man,” said Scavino. “Donald Trump believed in me when I was a teenage golf caddy – and he was already one of the richest and most famous people on the planet,” said Scavino. “He also sees the greatness in our country and in each of you. He believes that the world you dream of at night can be yours. “

“I understand that my father’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste, and I know that some of his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results, the results speak for themselves, ”said Trumps Daughter Ivanka. She added: “Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump changed Washington. “

Corona: Trump praises his crisis management – despite terrifying current figures

Trump praised his crisis management in the Corona pandemic, which a majority of Americans rate negatively in polls. “We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic and come out of the crisis stronger than ever,” he said. “We’ll be making a vaccine before the end of the year or maybe even sooner.”

Biden accused Trump of that Virus threat downplayed, ignored experts and not taken adequate containment measures. “Now we’re paying the price.” In the US, according to statistics, the Johns Hopkins University more than 180,000 people died after being infected with the coronavirus. In the first three days of the four-day Republican party conference alone, the pandemic cost the lives of around 3,000 people.

Trump will vote for black voters in the nomination speech – but does not talk about police violence

Trump also campaigned for the votes in his address black voter, who are among Biden’s important supporters. “I’ve done more for the black community in three years than Joe Biden did in 47 years,” Trump claimed. “I say with great humility that I have done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Under the Republican Lincoln the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was adopted by Congress, with which slavery in the US was abolished. After earlier similar statements by Trump, experts already referred to the electoral law passed in 1965 after protests during Lyndon B. Johnson’s tenure. This allowed all US citizens, regardless of their skin color and origin, to vote in elections and to be elected to public office.

Trump advertises that the Unemployment rate even among African Americans before the corona pandemic, it had fallen to a historic low. He also ensured the funding of historically black universities. His judicial reform resulted in the release of many black prisoners.

Police violence: protests also during the Republican Congress

During the Republican Congress there was renewed protests against police violenceafter a black American was seriously injured by gunshots in the back during a police operation in Kenosha City. In Kenosha In addition to peaceful demonstrations, there were also riots with burning buildings and cars. Trump only mentioned Kenosha in his speech as a city in which order must be restored. Trump did not mention the name of Jacob Blake, who was seriously injured in the police operation. George Floyd * was also not mentioned in Trump’s speech.

Floyd’s death in a brutal police operation in late May had sparked nationwide protests against police violence and racism. The protests were mostly peaceful, but serious riots broke out in some cities. Trump did not address the peaceful protests or the widespread discrimination and injustice in his address. Instead, he condemned “the Rioting, looting, arson and violencewe’ve seen in Democratic-run cities ”. Trump, for his part, accused the Democrats of hiding this topic.

Donald Trump: Unproven allegations against Biden – no corona protective measures for speech

Trump claimed that one Biden government would withdraw funding from the police and disarm the Americans. None of these points is one of Biden’s demands. Trump, for his part, promised to strengthen the police.

Trump portrayed his challenger as Preferred candidate from China. Biden portrayed the rise of China as a positive development for America and the world, the president said. “For this reason, China supports Joe Biden and absolutely wants him to win.” Trump warned: “China would own our country if Joe Biden were elected.” With regard to the coronavirus, the president said, unlike his challenger, he would become China “Accountable for the tragedy they caused around the world”.

Were at the event in the White House garden Recommendations for protection against corona infections not followed. The approximately 1,500 guests were sitting tightly together, as can be seen on TV pictures. Most of the guests did not wear protective masks. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.