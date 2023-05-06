Moncalieri, 33-year-old mother who died after giving birth to her fifth daughter: her husband’s complaint

The family members have come to terms with a truly heartbreaking loss 33 year old mother, who died after the cesarean delivery of her fifth child. The doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were in vain and her husband decided to file a complaint with the prosecutor’s office.

Those are days of great agony and sadness family members they are forced to face. None of them imagined being able to experience such a mourning, in a moment that actually had to be joy.

The events actually took place on the night between 24 and 25 April. The woman was seventh month pregnant and suddenly she started losing weight amniotic fluid.

Her husband was soon alarmed and that’s why he decided to rush her to the hospital Chieri, in the city of Turin. Given the worsening of his condition, with the passing of the hours they decided his transfer at the Moncalieri hospital.

The doctors subject her to all the necessary treatments and at first, the situation seemed to be under control. But on the day of April 25, there was a aggravation suddenness of the situation.

From the husband’s story, the doctors called him around midnight to warn him that they were about to subject the woman to a emergency cesarean.

The complaint of the husband of the 33-year-old mother who died after giving birth

The man had to find one accommodation for their four children and finally managed to arrive at the hospital around 4 in the morning. Once there he said he saw his wife who he screamedthe doctors were around her and were close to the delivery room.

“Nobody told me about his serious condition!” The woman called him several times, asking him of the waterbut the doctors removed him.

Eventually they submit her to the surgery, which ended around 7 in the morning. The doctor who operated on her went to her husband to tell him that she was hospitalized in intensive care and warn him that it is life threatening. Unfortunately an hour later the young mother breathed her last.