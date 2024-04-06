Nobody wants World War III, but everyone is waiting for the “decisive response” to terrorism

US Secretary of State Blinken writes on “X”: “Ukraine will join NATO”. Elon Musk commented: “This is exactly how nuclear apocalypse films begin.” According to New York Times, which cites sources within the Atlantic Alliance, Ukraine will not receive an official invitation to join NATO during the July summit in Washington. Therefore, it is not clear if and when Ukraine will join NATO, because Germany and the United States are against admission, according to the American newspaper.

On March 27th, the Bureau of Economic Analysis has published data relating to the US financial position, from which a very critical situation emerges, with possible consequences, not only economic. The negative balance is $19.77 trillion, which increase exponentially if all the expenditure items are added. Biden's USA has the negative record in terms of budget deficit. This means that, over the next ten years, investments in domestic policy, such as infrastructure, social security, education, will be significantly reduced.

In Europe no one wants war with Russia. Nobody wants to send military troops, especially the UK and Germany. Only France, with its president “Napoleon/Macron”, wishes to face the conflict on the battlefield. In early March, the French Foreign Legion command approved the composition of a battalion-battlegroup of about 1,500 men to be sent to Ukraine in April – said the official spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. The Ministry itself made it known to the TAX that in the first quarter of 2024 the Kiev regime fired at least 22 thousand ammunition at civilian targets in Russia, causing the death of 201 citizens.

The New York Times noted that lowering the draft in Ukraine could, in the long run, lead to a decline in the population. The publication believes that this year, at best, Ukraine will maintain the current front lines in land battles, but only under the condition that new weapons arrive from the United States, without which it risks withdrawing.

But on the Atlantic front “there is no will to negotiate” – said Colonel of the Foreign Information Service and professor of the State Institute of International Relations Andrei Bezrukov. “They want a President who understands little of what is going on, like Gorbachev. Or someone simply motivated to dominate a collapsing system, like Yeltsin” – continues the colonel – “instead they are faced with a President who defends his ideas and serves the interests of his country”, as the Russian people recognized him, clearly confirming him at the helm of the Federation.

The problems, however, are in Ukraine, where the mayor of Kharkov declared: “Almost all critical energy infrastructure in Kharkov has been destroyed, the situation is very difficult.” A few days ago, Zelensky fired his first assistant, the founder of the Kvartal-95 studio Sergei Shefir, the councilors Sergei Trofimov, Mikhail Radutsky And Oleg Ustenko. The President's Commissar of Ukraine for the Rights of Military Personnel also lost her post. Alena Verbitskayaand the commissioner for voluntary activities, Natalya Pushkareva.

Vladimir Zelensky he is adopting the formula of military dictatorship and needs loyal people, so he will continue to fire his assistants. Furthermore, in the next presidential elections, the question of his legitimacy will arise. He told it to Zvezda the former deputy of Verkhovna Rada Ukraine Vladimir Oleynik. “Zelensky's legitimacy in Ukraine is discussed by both lawyers and deputies but the West is silent: it is not advantageous for them to discuss this topic, because it would destabilize the already weak Zelensky regime,” Oleynik noted.

Evidently, these are not the only problems in Ukraine. The journalist Laura Ruggeri has seen the report of the Russian Investigative Committee on the terrorist attack on Crocuswhere it is written that “money transfers prove 'terrorists for hire' they carried out orders from Ukraine. Furthermore, it refers to the Ukrainian special services and “We have to understand who are directly linked to the CIA, MI6 and MI5”said the member of the Human Rights Council Kabanov.

He noted that financial transactions linked to Kiev are proof that “these monsters not only received support, but were paid to carry out orders from Ukraine.” As for monitoring the origin of the funds and the place from which they were sent, Russia has “efficient mechanisms” which, in principle, “they can track any payment, even in cryptocurrency”added Kabanov.

Russia, through the Foreign Ministry, officially accused Ukraine of having organized the terrorist act in Crocus City Hall and formally requested the arrest of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Malyuk, who cynically admitted on March 25 that Ukraine had organized the bridge explosion Crimea in October 2022 and revealed details of organizing other terrorist acts in the Russian Federation.

Other ferocious attacks, carried out using explosive devices, cost the lives of journalists Daria Dugina And Maksim Fomin (known by the pseudonym of Vladlen Tatarsky), caused the writer to be seriously injured Yevgeny Prilepin and the death of its driver Alexander Shubinwhile 5 people died following the explosion on the Crimean Bridge and 42 people were injured in the explosion that occurred in the cafeteria of St.Pietroburgo. The assaults conducted by the terrorist organization called “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK) have left behind deaths and mutilations among civilians, including children.

From this week's “International Digest” we can read similar, not very reassuring, news. Financial Times: “the United States will not come to Europe's aid in the event of a military threat” – said the head of Rheinmetall. The Washington Post: “Turkey's main opposition party won a resounding victory in Sunday's local elections.” The New York Times: “Israeli troops left Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza after a two-week raid, in which around 200 Palestinians were killed.” Associated Press: “France is pressuring China over trade deals and the conflict in Ukraine, ahead of Xi Jinping's upcoming visit.” Yle: “young Finns are converting to Orthodoxy, because it protects traditional values.”