We are just a few days away from the launch of Concordthe Overwatch-style competitive multiplayer from Firewalk, one of the PlayStation Studios. However, it seems that this title will be a failure, since no one is interested in this project, at least on Steam.

According to SteamDB, Concord It is ranked 701st among the games on the wish lists of users of this digital store. As such, many have already called the PlayStation exclusive one of the biggest flops of the year, even though we’re just days away from its official release.

Now, it’s important to mention that the wishlist doesn’t include pre-orders, but it also doesn’t guarantee that everyone interested will decide to buy this title. However, It is clear that the general public interest in this title is below expectations.. Let’s remember that their public beta sessions barely brought together a couple thousand people, disappointing numbers considering the type of experience we are presented with.

Concord Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23, 2024. On a related note, the game is suffering from review bombing. Likewise, a special Concord DualSense is already on the way.

Via: SteamDB