Minister of Finance states that maintaining the exemption for 17 sectors burdens other tax payers

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Monday (22.jan.2024) that “no leader” supporter with whom he spoke at the National Congress wants “eternalize” payroll tax relief. The government sent the MP (provisional measure) to the Legislature 1,202 of 2023 –which deals with the re-encumbrance of payroll in 17 sectors of the economy, the reduction of the social security rate for cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants and also lowers other rules to increase tax collection.

“I spoke to several leaders. No leader said: 'Let's perpetuate this privilege for the 17 sectors', because someone is going to pay for these 17 sectors. If you are giving up revenue from 17 sectors, you will have to burden other sectors to close the bill”said Haddad in an interview with Roda Vivafrom the TV Cultura.

The provisional measure sent by the government faces resistance in Congress, which, in the 2nd semester, approved the extension of the exemption until 2027. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), participates in the negotiations, but initially said that the measure caused “strangeness”.

The Minister of Finance said that negotiations with the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have been carried out regarding the “form and content”. He stated that, as was the case with the discussion of tax reform, the principle of gradualness should be the guideline for re-encumbrance.

“We understand in all cases that they [as regras vigentes] they shouldn't end once and for all from one moment to the next. It was necessary to make the sectors adapt to the country’s new tax reality that the tax reform ushers in with great happiness”, Haddad said.

UNDERSTAND MP 1,202

The provisional measure was announced by Fernando Haddad in December. It would be valid immediately. There was strong pressure from the private sector and mayors, who would be affected. The economic czar backed down and lowered the MP into effect only from April 1st. Here are the 3 items contained in the proposal to increase tax collection:

reimbursement of payroll – determines that 17 sectors of the economy and cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants collect the full amount of payments to the INSS on the salaries of their employees. New value of the fiscal impact in 2024, according to Haddad: R$16 billion (read more below);

– determines that 17 sectors of the economy and cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants collect the full amount of payments to the INSS on the salaries of their employees. New value of the fiscal impact in 2024, according to Haddad: (read more below); tax credits via court – companies go to court and manage to obtain measures to avoid paying taxes. This type of strategy would be repelled by the MP. Amount to be collected: R$ 20 billion ;

– companies go to court and manage to obtain measures to avoid paying taxes. This type of strategy would be repelled by the MP. Amount to be collected: ; benefit for the events sector – because of the pandemic, companies that hold events received many facilities. The MP would end everything by 2025. Value of the tax waiver this year: R$ 6 billion.

The exemption covers 17 segments of the Brazilian economy. The list is varied and includes sectors such as footwear, textile industry, communications, information technology, road transport, call center and civil construction.

Here is the infographic with the benefited sectors: