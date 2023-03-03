Artists such as Adele, Elton John and Harry Styles reportedly turned down an opportunity to perform at the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

The Spice Girls and Robbie Williams are among the other artists who turned down invitations to perform at the momentous ceremony, Rolling Stone magazine reported this week.

While most musicians declined to explain why they wouldn’t take the stage, an Elton John rep confirmed to the magazine that the legendary Pianist, 75, had been invited but was unable to attend due to scheduling issues.

Experts believe that no one wants to come forward because, therefore, they would be associated with the monarchy marked by scandals.

“The royal family has faced a number of public relations disasters of late, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from their fans for appearing,” said Simon Jones, publicist for Little Mix, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson told Rolling Stone in the article.

Others feel lining up with Charles, 74, would not benefit their careers at this point.

Meg, the head of a leading British music PR firm who asked that her full name be withheld, stated: “With [a rainha Elizabeth II], she was fabulous and glamorous to some people. Charles doesn’t add anything – there’s not a legacy of his that anyone would want to align themselves with. It’s televised, so a lot of people will hear their music for sure, but in terms of long-term PR strategy, I don’t know the performance would add positively to an artist’s narrative unless they were staunchly pro-monarchy.”

Many of the royal family’s scandals have made headlines in recent years, which may explain why so many stars are distancing themselves after the Queen’s death last September.

The royal departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has caused tension between them and the King, particularly after the Duke of Sussex, 38, flaunted the family’s dirty laundry in his January memoir, “Spare”, claiming his brother the Prince William, had physically attacked him. and his father referred to Harry as his “replacement” son on the day of his birth.

Markle, for her part, has also made scathing accusations, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that a member of the royal family expressed concern about her son Archie’s skin color. The biracial Duchess of Sussex, 41, also claimed the royal did nothing when she came forward about having suicidal thoughts.

Another scandal that has rocked the UK is Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The royal family has failed to fully disassociate itself from the Duke of York, 63, amid allegations that he had sex with one of the financier’s accusers, who was 17 at the time, which he has denied.

Andrew was asked to step back from his royal duties in November 2019 following his now-infamous interview disaster, in which he defended his friendship with Epstein but remained involved in family gatherings.

Charles will be officially crowned monarch on May 6 at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.