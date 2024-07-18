Nobody Wants to Die compared on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S from ElAnalistaDeBits, who analyzed Critical Hit Games’ cyberpunk-style adventure with particular reference to the graphic modes available on consoles.

Well, the quality mode runs on Sony and Microsoft platforms at 1440p and 30 fps but includes ray traced reflections and a slightly better lighting system, while performance mode sadly drops to 1080p to reach 60 frames per second but without ray tracing.

On Xbox Series S the game doesn’t go beyond 1080p at 30 fps, while obviously on PC it all depends on the components. In any case, The title supports DLSS 3 technology for improved performance at the same resolution, without boasting a huge number of graphical adjustments.

Ultimately, theUnrealEngine 5 It confirms itself as a powerful engine capable of delivering visually impactful experiences, but on current consoles it struggles to express itself without depressing the pixel count or frame rate.