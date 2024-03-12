Nobody Wants to Die it's the new one futuristic noir adventure developed by Critical Hit Games, arriving later this year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Judging by the trailerthe game takes inspiration from the classic Blade Runner, but not only.

The protagonist of Nobody Wants to Die, James Karra, is in fact a detective in the Mortality Department equipped with sophisticated devices that allow him to manipulate time and reconstruct the details of the crime scenes in order to find the clues that will lead him to the culprit.

In the background of New York of 2329between advanced technologies and decadence, memories transferred from one body to another in the search for immortality and dystopian implications, we will have to follow a particularly difficult case with the support of a young policewoman, Sara Kai.