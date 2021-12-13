The desperate search for a home for little Willie: he has been at the shelter for over a year now

It is not easy to find the perfect home for all animals right away. Some puppies are forced to wait a long time before they find it. This, for example, is the case with the little one Willie, a chihuahua with one eye, which after a year still lives in the shelter.

Unfortunately it has some requests which seem to be really difficult to be able to please, but the guys don’t have the slightest intention of give up.

This little chihuahua was found by volunteers from Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary after his sad abandoned. He wandered the streets alone and bewildered. It was evident that he was not used to that state.

He had a strange one infection in one eye. He was crying for the ache and couldn’t stop. For this the boys have decided to take it quickly in theirs refuge.

It was precisely after the medical examination that a sad reality emerged. The little one had to undergo a delicate intervention to one eye. The vet had no choice but remove itotherwise the infection would occur widespread throughout the body. Willie’s situation was very complicated.

Fortunately, it all ended in best of ways. The puppy has recovered great and also seems to have forgotten the sad experience he lived.

The volunteers’ requests for a home for little Willie

However, despite the desperate appeals of the guys to find the perfect home for him, he hasn’t come forward yet nobody to take it away. The puppy is suffering a lot in the to live in that place.

Willie needs a home he is in the only dog, since he is unwilling to split the attentions. Also, it can only have gods by its side adults and not children, because after what he has lived he needs to receive care and love.

The guys did a last appeal just in the last days, with the hope that with the arrival of the Christmas, people want to do a special gift to this sweet little dog.