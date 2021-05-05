The price of the royal yacht ‘Fortuna’ aka ‘Foners’ has been slashed from 6.6 million euros to 3.9 million, but there’s still no interested buyers and owners Baleària have now lost patience.

The famous royal yacht has been withdrawn from all websites, including Superyachts, Boat International, Royal Yacht Brokers, Yacht Harbor, Yacht Charter Fleet, and Engel & Völkers.

The shipping company plans to carry out maintenance work, reform the boat’s equipment and change its Rolls Royce turbines for more sustainable ones to reduce running costs.

Royal Yacht

‘Fortuna’ is moored in Denia, but King Felipe VI doesn’t appear to be interested in having his own private yacht, unlike his parents, Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía, who had two between 1979 and 2013 and both were named ‘Fortuna’.

After 13 years without a private yacht, the British Royal Family have reportedly decided to splash out on a new one to replace ‘HMY Britannia’ which was decommissioned in 1997. She is permanently moored in the port of Leith in Edinburgh and is visited by more than 300,000 people a year.

The new Royal yacht will be baptized HMS Prince Philip in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh who died last month at the age of 99.