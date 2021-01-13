A Reuters reporter, Steve Stecklow, takes part in a clinical trial of the Novavax vaccine at a London hospital in October. STAFF / Reuters

The dilemma is known and is becoming more and more pressing. Imagine you are a volunteer enrolled in a clinical trial of a new vaccine, say Novavax, a Maryland firm. The trial is going according to plan, and you know – that’s why you signed up – that it’s essential to know if the new vaccine is safe and effective. These trials divide the sample into a half that receives the vaccine and one that receives a placebo, with neither the patient nor the doctor knowing who is who. Without that, there are no reliable results, and the Novavax vaccine will never get approved. But, of course, now you know there are vac …