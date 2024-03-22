The Volkswagen ID Buzz California is not a reality for the time being.

You can make your own camper from your ID Buzz with all kinds of accessories. Buying a ready-made product from Volkswagen, like in a California, is not an option. That will also take some time.

Last year it was announced that the ID Buzz California had been delayed. The German car manufacturers would have some challenges regarding the weight of the camper. That's not the whole story. Autocar reports that there is another important reason is stuck with the absence of the Volksawgen ID Buzz California.

Lars Krause, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), says the market is simply not ready for a fully electric camper. There are technical challenges, but ultimately the product must be sold. If the group of buyers is too small, why bother at all?

The Volkswagen ID Buzz has never been a cheap electric bus. With the conversion to a camper, the thing would only become more expensive. A hefty price and the fact that the electric camper market is still in its infancy means that the ID Buzz camper does not yet have a right to exist.

ID Buzz camper only after 2025

Never say never. Krause expects the market to be ready for an electric camper in the second half of this decade. By then, the Volkswagen ID Buzz California will also be finished. In short, the camper will be available, but I don't think it will happen until 2026 or even later.

Until then, Volkswagen buyers can go to the regular California based on the Multivan. The Volkswagen Multivan is also available as a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive. With this basis, the California takes the first step towards electrification. A fully electric camper is not available at Volkswagen for the time being.

