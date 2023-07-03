A second-hand electric car is not that popular at all and sales are falling even further.

During the corona pandemic, the used car trade flourished. No one could or wanted to use public transport, which is why the Dutchman sought refuge in a second-hand car. Logical of course, because you are comfortable in your own bubble and then there were hardly any traffic jams. That is different now. Anyway, the trade in used electric cars is down by 2% compared to last year.

Second-hand electric cars

Buying a second-hand electric car seems sensible: ‘filling up’ is somewhat cheaper and the maintenance is less. In addition, the cars can handle a lot of kilometers. Yet consumers do not seem to be enthusiastic about it. This is evident from new figures from car data analyst RDC. According to Jan Jaap Koops of RDC, there is little demand for used electric cars in the Netherlands he says in The National Auto Show.

Look, if you are going to buy a car, the price is of course important. Especially with used cars, since you run a bit more risk because there is already an x ​​number of kilometers on it. An electric car is not only expensive when it is new, but also when it is used. That is why many people still opt for a petrol car. Even with the current fuel prices, many people still don’t dare to buy an EV.

For sale

It still seemed that trade started last year, but now we see a blow in sales. An EV is on sale for an average of 100 days, last year this was about 60 days. Selling an electric car has therefore become a lot more difficult. Many EVs that enter the used car market in the Netherlands find their way abroad. They are simply not sold here and there is apparently more demand for them in foreign markets. Exports have therefore increased by 35% compared to last year.

In addition, many EVs are leased. So people often do not buy the car and simply choose a new one after a few years. Whether it is business or private. What you see more and more often is that you can lease second-hand cars. But there is the same problem: the price is just on the high side.

Photo: Audi e-tron GT, spotted by @joepvandenbergh on Autoblog Spots.

