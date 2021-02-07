“We do not want Real Murcia to be led by a speculator again,” say Granas fans about the Mexican Mauricio García de la Vega in a file photo. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM SERGIO CONESA Sunday, 7 February 2021, 20:22



Mauricio García de la Vega was only a few months in charge of the Real Murcia, from the end of 2017 to the beginning of 2018. A short time that Murcia considered enough to understand that the Mexican is not the leader they want to command the club of their loves. It even served for the current Council to sue the businessman.