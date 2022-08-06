Since the start of the war, over four thousand Russian missiles and countless Russian artillery rounds have struck Ukraine. That means 25 a day. It means that 500 factories, 18 airports, 140,000 homes, 764 kindergartens, 1,991 shops, 27 shopping malls, 511 administrative buildings, 28 oil depots were damaged or destroyed. Some cities, such as Mariupol, were practically razed to the ground. In Ukraine, damage to infrastructure alone has already exceeded 100 billion dollars.

The Russian bombings, especially in the second phase of the war, were concentrated in the east, along the route of the offensive in Donetsk and Lugansk, and in the south, up to Mykolaiv, with a dramatic increase in intensity, frequency and destructive power. The Russian strategy has been following an identical script for months: medium and long-range missile storm, then ground advance. The front moves slowly, advancing thanks to the devastating blows of the Kalibr, Tochka U, Iskander, KH22 and naval and anti-aircraft rockets. The Russians fire everything, even rockets that can travel for hundreds of kilometers at the expense of accuracy and which, therefore, analysts say, can hit civilian targets “by mistake”. We will see that, when they want, the Russians can be very precise.

On the maps that record the bombings in real time since February 24, you can see some areas that seem immune to missiles and artillery shells, and are not schools, hospitals or homes. These blessed areas are amidst ruins, entire blocks razed to the ground, residential neighborhoods where not even trees are left standing, stand out like cathedrals in the desert among agricultural fields browned by the fires that broke out after the bombings.

Since the beginning of the war, no Chinese state-owned infrastructure in Ukraine has been damaged, despite the fact that Russian raids have hit some industrial and residential areas very close to ports, agricultural plants, solar parks, industrial complexes owned by Beijing.

It might be a coincidence, sure, but such coincidences are so rare that it usually means that someone has gone to great lengths to make them happen.

This “attention” to Chinese property has two implications: meanwhile, it means that the Russians, when they want, know perfectly well how to take aim and that, therefore, the theory of error invoked after the bombing of hospitals and houses, or supermarkets full of civilians, necessarily falls. The second is that it is likely that the Kremlin’s regard for China is not a unilateral initiative, but that there was an agreement between Putin and Xi even before the invasion began. Analysts point the finger at the meeting between the two leaders on February 4 in Beijing, on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, twenty days before the war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence sources call it a “secret agreement against Kiev, a conspiracy”, while Beijing tries to extricate oneself between the strategic friendship with Moscow (partner in the BRI) and the enormous commercial exchanges with the United States and the European Union. Moscow would have ensured that Chinese infrastructure would not be destroyed in the course of the hostilities and that the investments already planned will be preserved. Investments which, moreover, have been blocked since the beginning of the war to avoid secondary US sanctions. In return, Beijing would not have taken a clear line against Russia. And the statements by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich are enough to photograph China’s tightrope walk, which on the one hand condemns the expansive NATO policy, on the other defends the safeguarding of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ilaria Mazzocco, analyst of the Trustee Chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), does not rule out the existence of a prior agreement: “Let’s think about the possibility – he explains – that even a Chinese citizen is killed in a Russian bombing. Xi would have big internal problems justifying Beijing’s good relations with Moscow “, and underlines that” since China is a dictatorship with extremely effective information control, we Westerners tend to forget the impact of Chinese public opinion, which however it is there and it is important ». Mazzocco recalls the episode in Belgrade, when during the Kosovo war in 1999, NATO bombed the Chinese embassy, ​​killing three officials. “The event caused violent protests in China, including the siege of the US embassy in Beijing, which the government struggled to control. The nationalism of the Chinese is never a factor to be underestimated ».

But let’s go back to the bombs and maps: in Ukraine there are at least six state infrastructures attributable to the COFCO group, the largest Chinese agricultural conglomerate: in the regions of Mykolaiv and Odessa the China National Building Materials Group (CNBM), which includes parks and solar power plants ; in the Dnipro region, the oil companies and grain dryers “Belgravia” and “Unigrain-Basis”; the “Satellit” oil extraction plant in the port of Mariupol; the “Danubio Shipping and Stevedoring Company” logistics complex in the commercial sea port of Mykolaiv; in the village of Naumivka, Chernihiv region, the “Fanda” farm of the Chinese state-owned Huangfantsu company; in the Kherson region, in Novooleksiivska, the complex of elevators and silos for grain processing by Cofco.

None of these structures were damaged by Russian bombing.

Among the most striking examples of the “fortune” of the Chinese are those of Mariupol and Mykolaiv: in the “martyr city” where 80% of the industries and buildings have been damaged or razed to the ground, the Russian bombings seem to have carefully avoided hit the “Satellit” oil extraction plant and the port infrastructure needed to export oil. The Satellit was then set on fire by dagthe Ukrainians in retreat just before the city fell. In Mykolaiv, the strategy would seem even more evident: not even in the carpet bombings of recent weeks, the most massive since the war, the logistics complex of the “Danube Shipping and Stevedoring Company” was touched, while within a range of 1-3 kilometers At least 70 rockets rained which, among other things, destroyed the terminals of Olvia, owned by Qatar. An impressive precision aim, replicated for all areas of Chinese interest in Ukraine which, at this point, makes it difficult to speak of “coincidences” or “errors”.