Mexico City.- The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, thanked the population for mobilizing and said that no one can take away the democracy won at the polls.

From the balcony of the Government Palace, President Luis Arce thanked the population for mobilizing quickly to stop the attempted coup d’état.

“No one can take away the democracy that we have won at the polls,” said the Bolivian president.

“We will continue working for the Bolivian people.”