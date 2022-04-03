Huge football match at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Seville that has resulted in a victory more than suffered by the Catalans.
Barça regains second place in a match from power to power that has ended up opting for the azulgranas thanks to a genius from Pedri González.
The clash began with a great Barça that caught Sevilla out of place. Good rhythm in circulation and the occasional occasion that ended up going to limbo. After 20 minutes, the contest leveled off and the tactical clash between both teams created an aura of a certain passivity when it came to taking risks with the ball.
The second half began with Barça cornering Sevilla in their own area but without luck in front of goal. The Sevillans delivered the ball to the culé team and took advantage of the counterattacks to create danger in the Marc-André ter Stegen area.
Barely 15 minutes before the referee whistled for the end of the match, Pedri received a ball in the front and after several cuts and crack attempts he nailed the ball into the stump of the post. A goal worthy of genius.
After the outrageous goal scored by the Canarian, Barça knew how to manage the rest of the match very well through long possessions and a much more fluid circulation than usual to prevent Sevilla from being able to steal any dangerous ball.
The match ended at the Camp Nou and Barça reached second place and dreamed of snatching the league trophy from Real Madrid. Nobody stops this Barça.
