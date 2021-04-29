Revenge is a dish that is served cold, preferably with plenty of spice. As a distilled version of the first installment of the ‘John Wick’ saga is presented ‘Nobody’, a fun action movie that holds up well and exploits black humor well at the service of a spiral of ultraviolence that will delight lovers of the genre. Clint Eastwood probably combed too many gray hair for the lead role, Liam Neeson has been widely seen as a tough vigilante lately and Mel Gibson has already done his best to distribute tollinas in ‘Payback’, whose mocking spirit mimics this electrifying proposal that features a dedicated Bob Odenkirk as the lead actor .

The face of ‘Better Call Saul’, the prequel to ‘Breaking Bad’, embodies a family man who survives, mired in melancholy, an infuriating existential monotony. Every day is the same. The alarm goes off, gets out of bed, has breakfast, checks in at work and goes home sweet home. But one fine day everything changes when a couple of robbers break into the house at night, breaking the domestic balance. If Keanu Reeves rolled it brown because of a tainted pet, a dead dog, here the trigger for the vendetta is a bracelet with a kitten. Let there be hell!

As if ‘A day of rage’ crossed the so-called ‘Payback’, with a few touches from the Bourne series, ‘Nobody’ advances without rest, counting the off some barrabasadas without affecting its compass, rather the opposite. Generous in hemoglobin, it is not as excessive as ‘John Wick’, it bets more on irony and focuses its intentions on an unpredictable character, well limited by an inspired Odenkirk. His work, less histrionic, refers to the rampage of the series ‘Happy!’, Where the delirium channeled by Christopher Meloni reigns, in the skin of a scoundrel who changes his detective badge for drug use and visits to brothels in the underworld.

Bob Odenkirk Interview:

The premiere at hand is not carried away by the absurd in such an extreme way but it exposes the events with an in crescendo voltage, well measured by the baton of the Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, architect of the hypervitamin ‘Hardcore Henry’, a succession of adrenaline-pumping images that emulated an immersive video game. A shooter in the flesh, where the viewer was given the opportunity to live the adventure as if he were part of it, with his own eyes, one step away from virtual reality. A clear sample of Go Pro generation cinema, with wild shots, a nervous camera, wide-angle frames and non-stop editing. This time the tripod is in command, but some visual ravings are not lacking in pursuit of the narrative.

To the excellent work of Odenkirk distributing tow in front of the camera – I wish Bruce Willis had aged like that – joins the presence of luxury secondary, such as the mythical Christopher Lloyd, whose final appearance is epic, underlining the sly character of the show, or rapper RZA, a steamroller hitting the trigger. ‘Nobody’ is a diversion specially designed for unprejudiced minds. You do not have to take it seriously to savor it in its proper measure. Smells like a franchise, like ‘Vengeance’ but more festive.