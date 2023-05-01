













Nobody saw it coming: The successful Vampire Survivors will have animation | EarthGamer

In the development of the program is Story Kitchen, which in the past worked on other adaptations from the world of video games.

Regarding this announcement, Luca Galante, alias poncle, who developed this title alongside a small team of programmers and artists, spoke.

According to Galante ‘The most important thing about Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started out as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated series!’.

To the above, this designer and programmer added ‘it’s also great to be associated with such talented and experienced people to make this show’. No doubt he is very happy with what is happening.

Luca Galante finished off saying ‘although I wonder if they take into account that there is not a single vampire in Vampire Survivors’. What he comments is true; Players face many kinds of monsters in this game.

But really… none of them are vampires! The game’s story is set in a rural town in Italy in 2021. That place is beset by hordes of monsters summoned by the fearsome Biscote Draculó, who sounds ‘familiar’.

So the Belpaese family and other heroic survivors must take up arms and face these creatures, as well as defeat Draculo in Vampire Survivors.

Through the game you have to go through places like a cursed forest, an enchanted library, an abandoned dairy plant, a sinister tower and even a chapel from another world.

As can be seen, all of the above works very well as the basis not only for an animated action series but also for other projects.

Regarding Story Kitchen, which will produce the series of Vampire Survivorsis a studio that was co-founded by John Wick creator and writer Derek Kolstad.

Likewise, by producer Dmitri M. Johnson, who was behind the film by sonic the hedgehog.

What is not known at the moment is which animation company will be in charge of the program. It is possible that you decide to resort to a Western study but it could also be Asian.

Regarding Story Kitchen, which will produce the series of Vampire Survivors, is a studio that was co-founded by John Wick creator and writer Derek Kolstad.