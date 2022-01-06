The latest game of DrinkBox Studios, developer of Guacamelee, Nobody Saves the World, finally has a release date.

The game puts players in the shoes of a “nobody”, who can transform into over 15 different forms, including classic RPG classes like Ranger and Rogue, as well as some less typical forms like a bodybuilder, a mermaid or a horse. Some classes can also be combined, adding an extra layer of complexity. The end result feels like unpredictable fun, as the recently released trailer suggests.

“In this groundbreaking action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee, you can transform yourself from an unmarked nobody into a SNAIL, a GHOST, a DRAGON and MUCH MORE!“, reads the official description.

“Complete missions to discover and trade over 15 unique and varied Skins. Mix skills in unexpected ways to unlock and complete increasingly challenging missions. Explore a vast beyond-world (on your own or with a friend online), passing dungeons that change constantly to stop the Calamity and SAVE THE WORLD!“.

Nobody Saves the World will arrive on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S (including Xbox Game Pass on day one) on January 18.

Source: Wccftech.