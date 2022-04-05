The latest game from the creators of Guacamelee! It premiered in January on PC and Xbox consoles.

January saw one of the first standout releases of 2022, with Nobody Saves the World landing on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but also being available from day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Users of PlayStation and Switch They were wondering if it would end up on their platforms, and we have good news.

The local cooperative will be on all platformsNew from the creators of Guacamelee! comes to PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch next April 14th, day on which it will be available for purchase through digital stores (PlayStation Store and eShop). This has been officially announced by the Twitter account of those responsible, Drinkbox Studioswhich also highlight the inclusion of the local cooperative on all platforms on the same day.

Nobody Saves the World is a action rpg in which we will have to go through different dungeons to complete a series of missions and puzzles that we will find along the way. We have control of Nobody (Nobody), the main character who has a magic wand to transform into almost anything, with up to 15 different transformations ranging from a zombie, through a bodybuilder and even managing a dragon.

If you want to know how our experience with the game was, we encourage you to take a look at the analysis of Nobody Saves the World that Jesús Bella carried out in this house, where he defined it as a unique RPG. Your strengths? The commitment to progression and having variety as the main flag.

