The new Drinkbox Studios game debuts on PC and Xbox, and is available on Game Pass.

New year, new video games. This beginning of 2022 is loaded with big names, but also others independent titles little ones who want to have their own space. It is the case of Nobody Saves the World, the title of Drinkbox Studios that will arrive in a few weeks after knowing it a little over a year ago.

This is the new project from the creators of other games highlighted in years past like Guacamelee! and Guacamelee! 2, always with that fun touch that brightened up the players’ afternoons. The team has announced that it will be coming to PC (Steam), Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next January 18, so you just have to wait a little longer to get the glove.

Along with this announcement has come the confirmation Nobody Saves the World will be available from day one on Xbox Game PassTherefore, subscribers to the Microsoft service will be able to access the game from the complete library that it holds. Both Xbox and PC players can do this, with no distinction between consoles and computers in this case.

We can transform ourselves into a zombie, dragon or bodybuilder, among othersDrinkbox Studios defines Nobody Saves the World as a Action RPG in which we will have to go through different dungeons to complete a series of missions and puzzles that we will find along the way. We have control of Nobody (Nobody), the main character who has a magic wand to transform into almost anything, with up to 15 different transformations ranging from a zombie, through a bodybuilder and even managing a dragon.

It is just one of the most prominent independent titles of 2022, joining a very long list of those chosen to make their mark this year along with the rest of the larger productions. We will have to be vigilant, since Guacamelee! 2 we found magnificent and amazing despite the fact that it shows a lack of news regarding the first installment. You can learn more about him in the analysis that Alberto Pastor published in this house in the summer of 2018.

More about: Nobody Saves the World, Guacamelee !, Drinkbox Studios, Guacamelee! 2, Indies, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass and PC.