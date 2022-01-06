Nobody Saves The World, the next game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios, is due out later this month on PC and Xbox.

Unlike the team’s previous Metroidvania fighter, Nobody Saves The World is an action RPG with an emphasis on creating your own personal playstyle.

It will be released on 17th January on Xbox consoles and PC, including Game Pass.

As a new Xbox Wire blog explains, players start the game as a baby Nobody and slowly develop their character by taking on more forms.

A total of 15 forms are available – from typical rangers and guards, to slugs and horses – and players are able to mix and match abilities for wild combos as they explore the game’s dungeons.

There are multiple ways of overcoming puzzles and obstacles, and online co-op expands options considerably.

In our Nobody Saves The World preview from last year, we described it as “energetic and zippy and full of snap”. It looks to have a similar amount of comedy and goof as you’d expect following Guacamelee.