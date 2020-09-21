Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal says that Anurag coerced her. After Payal’s statement, one of his tweets is going viral on social media. Users are sharing this tweet of Payal.

In Payal’s tweet that is going viral, he has written, ‘Nobody rapes here. He tries to take a chance. If you are not comfortable, then go away from there, there is no need to do so much drama.

– Nadeem Gaur (@ Nadeem_gaur92) September 20, 2020

#PayalGhosh in 2018 on #MeToo 4 pic.twitter.com/JiF93WPeNi

#PayalGhosh in 2018. Like I said, dont believe everything you get to hear or see. Let the truth prevails .. pic.twitter.com/C0XU0Zc8Wq

– Rahul Verma (RV) (@ RahulVerma4860) September 20, 2020

This tweet by Payal is of 2018, which is going viral after accusing Anurag. Although Payal has said that he had also tweeted about this matter earlier when the MeToo movement was going on, but then he deleted that tweet because his friends and manager said that this might stop him from getting work. .

What is Payal’s charge on Anurag

Payal said, ‘I first met Anurag with my manager. Then I met him at his house. He spoke to me very well. I was very happy to see his behavior but things did not go well with me when he called me to his house the next day. I talked about this. ‘

Payal further added, ‘They made me feel uncomfortable. Whatever happened, I felt bad that it should not be because I was neither working with him nor did I know him nor were we friends. If someone has come to you for work, it does not mean that everyone is ready for all those things. They made me feel uncomfortable. ‘

Sonu Sood said – if Sushant were alive today, he would laugh at the circus being held in his name

Anurag gave clarification

Anurag tweeted on the matter while giving his clarification. He wrote, It took so much time to try to silence me. Come on, no one. While silencing me, he lied so much that being a woman, he dragged other women along. Be modest, ma’am. Just say that all your allegations are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together, could not even kill me.