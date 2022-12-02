The draft of the script for La Barbie against “el narco” García Luna was outlined in 2012.

When the Federal Police arrested Edgar Valdez Villareal (August 30, 2010), the Mexican and US governments offered 30 million pesos and two million dollars each as a reward for information leading to his capture.

I remembered here yesterday the argument of La Barbie to show herself smiling before the press and the agents who notified her that she would be extradited: because “I was alive, thank God I was alive, I am alive, they caught me alive”, which was not usual in the captures made by the military of the Navy and the Army.

In addition to smuggling drugs, La Barbie was head of Arturo Beltrán Leyva’s hitmen, El Barbas, head of the gang he formed with his brothers Alfredo, Carlos and Mario Alberto, characterized by his trail of dismembered bodies, severed heads and messages against his competitors. . He was a pioneer in Mexico in the use of the Internet for causes of terror, a strategy copied from Al Qaeda to spread videos of executions. On December 1, 2005, for example, he uploaded the interrogation and murder of four alleged Zetas who had been raised in Acapulco six months earlier.

The policemen who arrested him (dozens celebrated his feat in the El borrego viudo taco shop) and the authorities who imprisoned him in the Altiplano were under the command of the then Federal Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna, against whom La Barbie will probably testify.

The Colombian cocaine that he trafficked (one and two tons a month) crossed Panama, Nicaragua and Guatemala; it entered through Tapachula and was transported to Nuevo Laredo to cross it to the US market.

Arturo Beltrán had given him control of operations in Guerrero in 2006, the most important stronghold of the famous family gang.

On December 16, 2009, after the death of Arturo Beltrán Leyva in Cuernavaca (at the hands of sailors who desecrated the body by covering it with dollars), the Beltráns blamed La Barbie for having betrayed him but, before their captors, they commented that that day El Barbas called him to ask his people to take him out of the area where he was besieged, but Valdés suggested that he turn himself in.

With Arturo dead, a series of executions and confrontations with the South Pacific Cartel (the name that the Beltrán adopted when the command of the band was left to Héctor, El H, and Sergio Villarreal Barragán, El Grande) were unleashed.

With the split and the capture of Gerardo Álvarez Vásquez El Indio, La Barbie’s compadre and bodyguard, he reorganized his gang while keeping Guerrero and venturing into Morelos, Edomex, CdMx, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Quintana Roo.

In that 2010, he revealed that Arturo Beltrán ordered the killing of PF commanders, in retaliation for searches of safe houses and the arrest of members of his group.

Ten years ago (November 2012), he published a cheeky letter against “the drug traffickers” García Luna and Felipe Calderón that will serve as a script in his role as a protected witness…