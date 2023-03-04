Despite a year of war behind them, and hundreds of thousands of victims, Dr. Strangelove is still around. Analyzing the words and actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, American and European experts fear that Russia, in addition to preparing a spring offensive on the ground, wants to impose an escalation to the conflict and intends to extend it to Moldova, where the entity pro-Russian autonomous Transnistria provides an opportunity for mutual provocation. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky always finds an opportunity to relaunch the irreducible character of his people’s resistance. On Sunday 26 February, on the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea by Russia – it was 2014 – he wrote on Telegram: «We will restore peace to the peninsula. That is our land.” The US State Department followed suit: “We will never recognize the alleged Russian annexation”, despite the US military deeming it very unlikely that Ukraine will retake Crimea (and also that it will reject the occupying troops beyond its borders Russian).

Russia is not on its own: the navy returns to be seen in force and menacing in the Black Sea, as well as in the Baltic and in the Mediterranean. And Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replies to Zelensky: “It is impossible for Crimea to return to Ukraine: it is an integral part of Russia”.

Those who hoped that diplomacy would break through, after the bellicose hangover of the week of the anniversary of the war interwoven with nationalist and aggressive declarations – the Russians – or nationalist and extremist – the Ukrainians – find, for now, no comfort: the reception reserved for China’s 12-point peace plan – Beijing calls it without ambition “position paper” – is warm, indeed cold. It would almost seem that the United States, since China emerged from the phase of non-interference in the Ukrainian crisis, has been doing everything to worsen relations with Beijing: they are strengthening the men and means of military support for Taiwan; and, according to the Wall Street Journal, give credence to the thesis, hitherto denied, that the Covid-19 has “escaped” from a Chinese laboratory. In the background, the refrain, which comes back insistently from many places, even up Der Spiegel, that China is considering supplying drones and artillery to Russia. Chinese help could allow Russian forces to “thwart the Ukrainian counter-offensive this summer” when Kiev troops have Western tanks.

As for the European Union, it is pressing the sanctions button: it has just launched its tenth package of anti-Russia measures and is already working on the next one. The idea that in order to bring peace it is necessary to perpetrate war remains prevalent in the spirit of the contenders and in Western diplomacies, refractory – Vatican aside – to give priority to the cessation of hostilities and the saving of human lives; and impervious to dissent from nearly half the world’s population. The vote at the UN on the February 23 motion and the disagreements within the G20 at the February 25 meeting in Bangalore show that China and India are not isolated in the search for new international balances and a new world order. In the long game, antagonizing them may not be the best choice.

Diplomatic Ferments

Of course, there are also signs of the opposite sign. But putting them together is random. Chinese President Xi Jinping could go to Moscow in the coming weeks – the Russians are warming the visit, the Chinese remain vague -, Zelensky says he is ready to meet him. French President Emmanuel Macron announces that he will go to China in early April to ask Beijing to “help us put pressure on Russia” to “stop the aggression” and “build peace”.

And the Wall Street Journalat the forefront of information in recent days, hypothesizes a barter that the United Kingdom, Germany and France could propose to Zelensky, starting from the observation, shared by the Western military, that it is difficult for Kiev to reconquer all the lost territories: greater guarantees of security Born in exchange for an opening to start negotiations with Russia.

The article of wsj extension starts from the words of the British premier Rishi Sunak, who, after receiving Zelensky in London on 8 February, hypothesized an agreement to give Ukraine greater access to the latest generation of military equipment once the war is over. Perhaps it will be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July. It remains to be seen whether the project will please Zelensky and even Putin, who could however appreciate the fact that it does not contemplate Ukraine’s actual membership of NATO.

That summit should also ratify the accession to NATO of Sweden and Finland, the result of the fear that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has aroused even in countries traditionally neutral and proud of it. The conditional is a function of Ankara’s veto, linked to claims on the treatment that Stockholm and Helsinki rightly reserve for their Kurdish refugees and which will hardly fall before the presidential elections in Turkey on 14 May, especially now that the devastating earthquake of 6 February is clouding the popularity of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

There seems to be a certain diplomatic ferment. Kiev’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, usually a “hawk”, judges the Chinese document, which calls for peace talks and a “political solution” to the Ukrainian conflict, “important”: “There are various elements on which we agree agreement, but at least one on which we do not agree, namely the request for the end of the sanctions» against Moscow. The dialectic is also lively in the Ukrainian field: Zelensky’s adviser, Mykailo Podolyak, judges the Chinese approach as “unrealistic”, which – he says – “is betting on an aggressor who has violated international law and who will lose the war”; but then he does not entrust the liberation of Crimea to a war action, but places it in the context of negotiations on the future Russian-Ukrainian order.

Moreover, not even the Russian field is without fluctuations. Putin’s leadership is not hanging in the balance, except in some Western lucubration, but there are those who are his hawk, like his former double Dmitry Medvedev, who with his nuclear and apocalyptic sorties makes him appear a moderate; and there are those who criticize him, if not antagonize him, such as the head of the Wagner mercenaries Evgheni Prigozhin, and, less so, the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is especially angry with the generals and the Defense. Moscow does not slam the door in Beijing’s face, but Putin does not even throw himself into Xi’s arms: Peskov commits the Kremlin to study the Chinese plan “very carefully”, but warns that it will be “a long process”, because “in at the moment there are no premises for peaceful developments”.

Half-hawk Biden

The United States certainly does not create them. In an interview with abcIndeed, US President Joe Biden says of the Chinese plan: «If Putin likes it, how can it be good? … Inside, there are advantages only for Russia…». And he defines the idea that China “negotiates the outcome of a totally unjust war for Ukraine” as “not rational”. As if, throughout the past year of conflict, the West has not repeatedly urged China to mediate.

Repeatedly in the past, Macron, often in tandem with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has been the most active of Western leaders in seeking dialogue with Putin. Now he judges the fact that China is “engaged in peace efforts” as “very positive”: he asks Beijing “not to give Russia weapons” and to “put pressure on Russia never to use chemical or nuclear weapons and to stop ‘aggression as a precondition for negotiations’. For Macron, peace is “possible only with an end to Russian aggression, the withdrawal of troops and respect for the territorial sovereignty and Ukrainian people”.

Biden uses tones more of confrontation than dialogue: the US, he says, would “respond” if China gave weapons to Russia, while admitting that there is no evidence that Beijing intends to do so. If it did, “it would exceed a limit which, when others have exceeded, we have imposed very harsh sanctions on them”. Biden has already talked about it with President Xi: “I told him to be careful, because China’s future depends on Western investments”.

As for the F-16 fighters, which Zelensky has been asking for for some time, the US president says that “Ukraine doesn’t need them now”: “For the moment, I’m ruling out giving them to them”. To the reporter of abc who asks if this means “never”, Biden replies: “It cannot be established exactly what Ukraine will need to defend itself in the future … But now, according to the assessments of our military, there is no reason to give it the F-16”. But someone in Congress thinks differently: if only to throw a spanner in the works of the Democratic administration, the Republicans in the House announce an initiative by the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, for Biden to supply Kiev with more advanced weapons, missiles long-haul and aircraft. The Chamber doesn’t really have power in this matter, but the signal is more political than operational.

Brussels on the corner

Apart from Macron’s lexical diplomatic forays, the European Union, on the Ukrainian front, is perched in the corner of sanctions: it has adopted its tenth package of anti-Russia measures since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine . They affect 121 people and entities and “involve new and significant import/export restrictions and bans on the dissemination of Russian propaganda”. The announcement was made on February 25 by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, after the agreement between the 27, which emerged during the night, had been formally approved in written procedure.

Borrell comments: “We remain united in our determination to dent Russia’s war machine.” The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen follows in his wake: “This way we reduce Russia’s arsenal”. And the President of the European Council Charles Michel goes further: “This is how we block Russia’s war machine”. But, from Kiev, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky asks for more: “The pressure of EU sanctions must increase”.

Among the people and entities affected, there are – Borrell indicates – 11 individuals and eight organizations linked to the Wagner mercenary group; and also “those responsible for the deportation and forced adoption of at least 6,000 Ukrainian children”, one of the dramas in the drama of the conflict.

The Swedish rotating presidency of the EU Council, author of the agreement with bilateral negotiations, specifies that the sanctions include “stricter restrictions on the export of dual use and technology”, i.e. hardware and software that can have both civil and military. «The EU is united alongside Ukraine and the Ukrainian people – says Sweden -. We will continue to support you as long as necessary.”

The agreement, which the EU would have liked to adopt on 24 February, on the anniversary of the invasion, was instead postponed by a day and was reached after Poland lifted its veto, having however obtained six commitments for the next sanctions, including the development of measures on diamonds and “further intensive work on the nuclear sector”.

On the question of synthetic rubber, on which Poland and Italy have found themselves on opposite sides, the agreement between the 27 provides for the development of a control mechanism on imports to evaluate, each quarter, the degree of diversification (compared to the Russian rubber) achieved by the Member States.

Meanwhile, Russia has stopped supplying Poland with oil via the Druzhba pipeline. It is unknown whether the measure is connected to the new sanctions. Polish authorities say the move will have no impact, even if the country remains 10 percent dependent on Russia for oil supplies.