In this world there are many people, but there is no one like… Alexia Putellas (Mollet del Vallès, 27 years old). The Barcelona footballer continues with her dream season, packed with pitch displays, historic goals, fancy assists and a host of resources that denote its quality and character on the field.

But the thing does not stop there. With his 15 goals in the Primera Iberdrola this season – the last in the 6-1 at Granadilla Tenerife -, Alexia is the highest scoring midfielder in the major European leagues. There’s no one like her.

While she is left out of the UEFA and FIFA nominations for the best soccer players in the world and the most prestigious lists of players place her in distant positions such as 22nd, the ’11’ culé accumulates prestigious performances and unattainable numbers for the rest. She takes it with humor. “Waiting for a nomination for sure not”, He wrote on his personal Twitter account after a user wondered where the Catalan was after meeting the nominees for The Best 2020 award.

Thus, Alexia Putellas continues working to help his team, Barça. And she has no better way to do it than by doing her best. This season Mollet del Vallès has scored 15 goals, five of them to open the scoring.

The figure, which makes her the fourth top scorer in the Primera Iberdrola after Esther, Jenni Hermoso and Oshoala, It is not equaled by any of the other midfielders in the major European leagues. Caroline Weir (Manchester City, eight league goals), Sam Mewis (Manchester City, six), Majri (Lyon, six), Jill Roord (Arsenal, seven), Henry (Lyon, four) …

In addition, Alexia has also scored a goal in the Champions League and another two with the National Team in 2021. His scoring ability goes beyond a Spanish League in which Barça is sweeping and in which the second culé captain, also the captain of Spain, has already distributed a dozen assists.

Unthinkable controls, impossible dribbles, passes out of sight of the rest, work, character and goals. Many goals. Today, there is no one like Alexia.