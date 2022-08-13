The Inter coach was clear about any excellent sales, but the transfer market is still long and the final word has not yet been written
“Nobody comes out, the team must remain this, we have agreed with the owners and the club.” Words that leave no room for interpretation, those pronounced by Simone Inzaghi in a press conference on the eve of Lecce-Inter (kick-off tonight at 8.45 pm). A clear presentation, because the more time passes, the more difficult it would be to manage an excellent start.
