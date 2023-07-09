It has been interpreted by stars of Game of Thrones like Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey, but for fans of the saga Terminator the real Sarah Connor will always be the actress Linda Hamilton (Maryland, 66 years old). She is the soul of the pre-apocalyptic heroine, an undisguised Virgin Mary more furious than pious who, instead of turning the other cheek, reloads the bazooka. The role gave her a permanent place in the pantheon of pop culture and could have made her a star, but her path crossed addictions with which she tried to hide an enduring state of anger, sadness and dissatisfaction that took years to receive a diagnosis: Bipolar disorder. She brings her signing up to date again for Stranger Things, a container of eighties nostalgia that has already recovered figures like Sean Astin (The Lord of the rings), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw) and Robert Englund (Freddy Krugger in Nightmare in Elm street).

“I was going to be a Shakespearean actress, but everything changed with Terminator”, summed up Hamilton in an interview a few years ago. After an erratic youth trying to channel his energy through acting, he moved to New York and studied with the prestigious Lee Strasberg, teacher of Marlon Brando and James Dean. An acting school that did not invite guessing his future in horror and science fiction. In 1984 she starred in two films that put her on the map: the adaptation of the Stephen King novel boys of the corn and what seemed like a B-movie eccentricity from an unknown young director named James Cameron, Terminator. When he received that script about a waitress and a time traveler running from a ruthless robot, he accepted it because he had no other offers. But Cameron had been so impressed by his audition that he even changed the character’s age from 19 to 27 to fit Hamilton’s.

I didn’t expect anything from the project, the budget was tiny, almost everyone involved was new and the best known face was that of “a bodybuilder pretending to be an actor”. Or so she thought of Schwarzenegger before meeting him, according to her own account in the documentary arnold (2023): “As I was curious, I went to say hello. When I saw his physique, the stiffness when walking and everything he was bringing to the character, I thought that maybe it would work ”. The shoot was exhausting, they worked day and night and Hamilton spent much of the role of him cowering or running away. “It was tough psychologically. When he finished filming he kept dreaming of Terminator”. And, against all odds, that little film was a critical and public success.

Everyone to heaven except Linda

However, while Cameron’s and Schwarzenegger’s careers took off, Hamilton did not receive very interesting offers. His most successful role in the post- Terminator provided by a television series, Beauty and the Beast (1987), a modern reinterpretation of the classic in a detective key (Bella was, on this occasion, the assistant district attorney of Manhattan) produced and co-written by George RR Martin. Hamilton and Ron Perlman formed one of the favorite couples on American television until she left the series after becoming pregnant with her first husband, the actor of Re-Animator Bruce Abbott.

Linda Hamilton in ‘Beauty and the Beast’, district attorney by day, lover of a sensitive and cultured man-lion by night. This series existed, it aired on CBS between 1987 and 1990 and the one under all that makeup is, who else, Ron Perlman. CBS Photo Archive (CBS via Getty Images)

During that break he received an unexpected call: seven years after the first film, James Cameron had decided to shoot a second part of Terminator and wanted to have her. He put two conditions to accept: the first was obvious, to recover from her pregnancy; the second, that Sarah Connor was not a damsel in distress, but a relentless fighter. “I wrote it based on her instructions,” James Cameron admitted. Sarah Connor went from running from danger to facing it. Bruce Abbott, at that time, had asked her for a divorce from her and she saw in her role an opportunity to pour out the pain she was going through. “She needed to get up and be strong, I had nothing to do but be a mother and prepare for that movie,” stated. “Being that powerful and strong woman was something necessary for my survival.” Although after the premiere the critics focused on the mastery of some unprecedented special effects for the time (it was then the most expensive production in the history of cinema), her portrayal of a mother tormented by an apocalyptic future became, for many, in the heart of the movie.

“Linda Hamilton has received very little recognition over the years for the large part of the film that is based on her,” wrote critic Justin Clark years later. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) It was the highest grossing film of the year and once again dazzled critics. Cameron suggested that she reinvent herself as “a female Bruce Willis”, but she nevertheless wanted to do comedy. It didn’t take long for her to realize that her profile scared the producers: “They thought I was going to eat them alive, they didn’t know what to do with me.” She didn’t make it easy for herself either. “My response to the sudden success was to get pregnant by Jim [Cameron] and disappear completely. How timely!”

the iceberg arrives

Actress and director had fallen in love during the filming of the sequel, an underhanded love with the end of the marriage between Cameron and the also director Kathryn Bigelow. It was a tumultuous relationship fraught with fights until it completely collapsed when it collided with a giant iceberg: titanic (1997). Repeating the previous pattern, the filmmaker fell in love with actress Suzy Amis, who played Gloria Stuart’s granddaughter in the film. A brief but definitive role in Cameron’s private life. to hamilton It didn’t take him by surprise: “Work and women go hand in hand in Jim’s case, I know that better than anyone.” He didn’t blame that romance for the breakup either. titanic It was the most painful thing in the world, but not because he cheated on me. He went with Suzy because we were taking a break and he was free to go with whoever she wanted.” After the idyll, in fact, Cameron and Hamilton returned and got married, but two years later Cameron returned with Amis and asked his wife for a divorce. That emotional coming and going of the king of the Hollywood box office delighted the yellow press. The separation made headlines and resulted in a record figure: Linda Hamilton received 50 million dollars.

Linda Hamilton and James Cameron, the night in 1998 in which the latter equaled the record for Oscars obtained by a film from the production that ended their marriage: ‘Titanic’. VINCE BUCCI (GETTY IMAGES)

“I was completely devastated for years, but I’m so glad I’m free of that. I would never put so much energy into something that doesn’t work again.” he said, looking back, in 2019. In addition, he recognized that she had not had any relationship for decades. “I have been celibate for at least 15 years. You lose count because it just doesn’t matter.” Her explanation for the failure of the relationship was that Cameron “fell in love with Sarah Connor” instead of her. A lament with echoes of the one launched by Rita Hayworth 50 years earlier: “Men go to bed with Gilda and get up with me.”

The other reason also explained his difficulties in redirecting an increasingly irregular career: his mental health problems. “I had depression since I was a child, but nobody noticed it and I didn’t even know what it was in those days. I just felt different.” confessed to presenter Larry King in 2005. The death of his father when he was 5 years old was a hard blow to take. He claimed that his childhood had been happy, but, at the same time, he felt outbursts of unjustified anger. When he got to high school he became self-marginalized and began binge eating. He went to a psychologist for the first time at the age of 22 and believed that acting would help him heal, but the job made everything worse. “I started to break down” also revealed to Oprah. “I took refuge in alcohol and drugs, I was doing a lot of cocaine, I was doing anything that could help me build my confidence.”

Those hidden problems were what had also led to the end of her first marriage to Bruce Abbott. “He was afraid of me, he left me accusing me of being a bully.” For a year, she hardly spoke to her still husband, she locked herself in her room to read science fiction books. The call for the sequel Terminator It came just when she felt like she had lost control of her life. And that exercise helped her deal with his addictions. “It was the best time to get up every morning, go out, exercise and start to feel stronger until I became a fighting machine. Of course, I went too far with the exercise.”

After the birth of her second child, she began to have hallucinations. She suffered from postpartum depression “very similar to psychosis”: “I could not leave the house without thinking that they were going to cut them [a los niños] in pieces. She had visions”. More than a dozen nannies stopped by her house, but Hamilton felt that only she could protect them. She wanted to abandon herself but, at the same time, she did not want to leave her children alone. She “had two little boys and I didn’t know how to get up at night so I could put them to bed.” That was the trigger to accept that she needed something more than playing sports. After years of refusing, she agreed to resort to medication. “It has taken me a long time to get my life back, to let out the person I always had inside of me,” she admitted.

Linda Hamilton in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ (2019), proving once again that no one carries a ‘bakooza’ as well as her.

Little fan of the bustle of Hollywood and fame, she traded Los Angeles for a Virginia ranch where she moved to care for her mother and stepfather. When they passed away, she moved to New Orleans. Since her participation in A town called Dante’s Peak (1997), she spent 20 years away from big productions and limited her appearances to small projects or series like chuck (2007) and Weeds (2005). She then she again received another unexpected call from James Cameron. She offered him to become, again, Sarah Connor. She had doubts. “It’s not that I was afraid of disappointing the fans, I was afraid of disappointing Sarah.” She returned to training after sixty. “I tried ten times more than in the second one,” she said. She tried to make her body believable, but she didn’t care about a face that, after all, reflected all of Connor’s suffering, equal to Linda’s own.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) was not a great success. Produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller, which had large and public disagreements with the creator of the saga during the process (he came to call it “trauma”), the sequel narratively omitted the existence of the three installments after 1991 in order to appeal to the two original films and recover their spirit. Far from equaling them, at least it served to demonstrate to the public around the world that Linda Hamilton was still alive and in shape. And not just physically.

