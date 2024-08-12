Mexico City.- After it was revealed that the commander of the Investigative Police of the Attorney General’s Office of Sinaloa, José Rosario Heras López, was in charge of the security of Ismael “el Mayo” Zambada García, Rubén Rocha, governor of the state, indicated that the Attorney General’s Office does not depend on him and that it is difficult for him to know what the state police do.

“The Prosecutor’s Office does not depend on me, it is a matter, the Ministerial Police belongs to the Prosecutor’s Office, so I can hardly know what the state police themselves do, the preventive police and the others, but in this case nobody could have told me: ‘hey, look, there is a state police officer who is doing this… Well, nobody had informed me, it was bad, measures must be taken in this regard,” he commented at a press conference.

On Monday, Grupo Reforma reported that José Rosario Heras López was commander of the Investigative Police of the Attorney General’s Office of Sinaloa, but he was also in charge of the security of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García. He is now missing.

Governor Rocha said that he now knows that Heras López had been assigned as commander of El Salado and that he guarded “El Mayo” there and continued to do so during his government.

The Sinaloa native assured that the Attorney General’s Office will not ask him to testify about the case of the ambush in which “El Mayo” was kidnapped to be handed over to the United States and in which Rocha was implicated, but they will simply ask him for information.

“They are not going to call me to testify. They are going to ask me for information. Don’t get involved, don’t start adding to it. I am not in a position to be called to testify, first of all, because I am not part of that moment.

“Second, they are going to ask me for information. What information? Well, maybe, adherent. No, no, they have not requested (information),” he stressed.

The state leader said he does not know if the plane carrying “El Mayo” took off from Culiacán.

“Well, I don’t know that. That’s for the prosecutor’s office to decide. There has been a lot of talk about it over there, over here, that it wasn’t possible, that it was possible. These are rumours,” he added.