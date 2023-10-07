Minister states that the episode during a Health event is an isolated case and that “responsibilities will be determined”

The minister Paulo Pimenta (Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic) said, on Friday (6.Oct.2023), that no one from the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “defend or justify” O “unfortunate” episode involving a erotic dance performance carried out during the 1st Health Promotion Mobilization Meeting in Brazil promoted by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (5.Oct). The event in Brasília started on Wednesday (4.Oct) ​​and ended on the 6th (6.Oct).

In the images, a woman appears giving a presentation voguing (dance style that emerged in the culture ballroom, a movement created by black and LGBTQIA+ people in the USA). In the video, you can hear an electronic music beat while a person, who plays the role of master of ceremonies, repeats “batecu” It is “hit” several times. People in the audience applauded the performance.

“Minister Nísia Trindade [Saúde] and his team, more than anyone else, have stated that this is an isolated episode, which is at odds with the work and guidance of our government. Responsibilities will be determined and measures have already been announced to prevent similar episodes from happening again”, wrote Pimenta on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are committed to ethics and responsibility in public management and we will not condone conduct and attitudes that are not absolutely in line with these principles”, added the minister.

Watch an excerpt from the presentation (54s):

Read more:

The Ministry of Health commented in a statement on Friday (Oct 6), after the negative repercussion of the video with the presentation. The organ regretted what happened and said that the dance “surprised by the inappropriate choreography” and was part of a “isolated episode”.

According to the Ministry of Health, the episode “does not reflect the policy of the SAPS (Primary Health Care Secretariat), responsible for the organization” of the event. The ministry added that it will adopt measures to ensure that similar cases do not occur.

Read the note from the Ministry of Health in full:

“After the broadcast of a video made during the 1st Mobilization Meeting for Health Promotion in Brazil, the Ministry of Health clarifies what happened.

“First of all, it is important to reinforce the objective of the event is to support the implementation and participatory management of the National Health Promotion Policy, based on the sharing of experiences and dialogues between managers and workers from different States.

“The program included the participation of 7 artistic groups during their breaks. One of the presentations was surprising due to its inappropriate choreography.

“The Ministry of Health regrets the isolated episode, which does not reflect the policy of SAPS, the Secretariat responsible for the organization, nor the purposes of the debate on health promotion, and will adopt measures to ensure that it does not happen again!”