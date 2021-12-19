None of the bets matched the six-tens prize for the main track in Mega-Sena’s 2,439 contest. They were drawn on this Saturday night (18), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

The numbers drawn are as follows: 02 – 08 – 34 – 38 – 47 – 51.

The corner registered 46 winning bets; each will pay R$ 40,082.94. The court had 3,008 winning bets; each player has a prize of R$875.67.

Mega of the Turn

The next contest, number 2440, will be the Mega da Virada, on December 31st. The prize is estimated at R$350 million.

Bets can be placed up to 19:00 (GMT) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets, across the country or online.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.

The post Nobody hits the Mega-Sena; next draw is Mega da Virada first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#hits #MegaSena #draw #Mega #Virada #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO