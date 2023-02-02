The Mega-Sena 2560 contest with a prize of R$ 116,878,183.88 million was held this Wednesday (1st) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP). And nobody hit the six tens for the tenth straight contest. With that, the accumulated prize goes to R$ 135 million in the next drawing that will be held on Saturday (4).

The numbers drawn were: 04 – 05 – 17 – 20 – 48 – 52.

151 bets came very close and hit five tens. For each of them Caixa will pay R$ 52,127.84. The 13,422 winners of four tens will receive R$ 837.78 each.

The BRL 135 million prize promised for the next Mega-Sena contest, if the six dozens are successful, will be among the 10 biggest prizes in the history of regular lottery contests (which exclude the Mega da Virada). The Mega-Sena continues without a top prize winner in 2023.