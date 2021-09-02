No bets matched the six dozens of the 2405 Mega-Sena contest. The draw was held this Wednesday night (1st) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The prize for the next draw, on Saturday (4), is estimated at R$34 million.

The tens drawn are as follows: 21 – 38 – 48 – 49 – 53 – 59.

The corner registered 18 winning bets and each one will pay R$154,808.90. The court had 2,630 winning bets and each will pay the prize of R$ 1,513.61.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7:00 pm (GMT) on the day of the draw at Caixa-accredited lottery stores across the country or online. The minimum bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.

The post Nobody hits Mega-Sena and prize accumulates in R$ 34 million appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

