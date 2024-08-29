Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo says it is necessary to “share some government space”, but denies “allotment” of positions if elected

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PSOL, Guilherme Boulossaid on Wednesday (28.Aug.2024) that “no one governs by force of blows” and that “there is no way not to share space in the government when you bring a party to the base”. He, however, denied that he is inclined to “allot” positions if he is elected.

“When you bring a party to the base, there is no way to do this without sharing some government space”, he declared in a debate of the GloboNews. “What I will not give up is executing the government program elected at the ballot box, it is non-negotiable.”, he said, adding that his management will have transparency. “I will not be lenient with any type of scheme, like the ones that exist today in the City Hall of São Paulo.”, he added.

Boulos stated that his goal is to have a significant bench in the legislative branch of the capital of São Paulo. “Now, logically, if in order to obtain a majority in the City Council, it is necessary to dialogue and expand with other parties, no one governs by force of blows”he declared, adding that he will “dialogue with whoever is necessary”.

The PSOL member said: “When you sit in that chair [de prefeito]you don’t just represent your party, your ideals, you have to represent the city. If I am a candidate for mayor of São Paulo, it is because I am fully willing to act in this way”,

One of the people the candidate said he will talk to if he is elected is the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans). Still, with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and with the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski. According to Boulos, the conversation is to “build a dialogue on urban security” in Sao Paulo.

“Security cannot be resolved without support from the State, which has the Civil Police, the Military Police and the Technical-Scientific Police.”, he declared. “And security cannot be resolved without the support of the Union, with the Federal Police, because one of the biggest problems we have is drug trafficking.”, he added.

Boulos stated that he wants to discuss the municipality’s Strategic Master Plan. “PI intend to open a discussion with the city of São Paulo and the City Council so that we can carry out a new review of the Plan”, he stated.

“The structural axis was a radius in relation to bus lanes and subway stations and allowed for greater verticalization with fewer parking spaces. This was subverted by the real estate market – in fact, by half a dozen large construction companies that are now in charge of the City Hall of São Paulo, and that will not be in charge of me.”, he continued.

He declared that he was not “against civil construction”, but that “any city in the world has rules, planning”.