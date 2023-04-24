Last Saturday the Águilas del América team drew 1-1 against the Pumas in the Clásico Capitalino. The American goal was the work of the national team henry martinwho scored from the eleven steps and reached 14 goals, being the leader of the goalscoring with only one date to go until the end of the Clausura.
The last Mexican player who surpassed the barrier of 13 annotations in a short tournament was Jared Borgetti, who in the winter of 2000 scored 17 goals. Since that date, no other Aztec attacker had been able to pass this figure.
It took more than 20 years for another Mexican battering ram to be dispatched with the big spoon and achieve that mark.
With this score, Henry Martin scored 14 goals and this mark could increase, since there is still one last game of the regular phase, which they will play against Bravos de Juárez.
In second place overall is the Colombian Julián Quiñones of the Zorros del Atlas, who does not slow down and on Saturday reached 12 goals. Already in third place and far from the first two places appears the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who has 9 goals in the semester.
For now, America He is already preparing for his match on the last day in Clausura 2023, when on Friday he enters the Benito Juárez field to measure forces against the Bravos de Juárez, on the last date of the contest.
#Henry #Martín #equals #Jared #Borgettis #record
