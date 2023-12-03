From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/12/2023 – 7:57

No bet matched the six tens of contest 2663 of the Mega-Senadrawn this Saturday (2).

The numbers drawn were 07 – 11 – 27 – 41 – 56 – 59

As a result, the main prize for the next draw, on Tuesday (5), is estimated at R$7 million.

The corner had 42 winning bets, and each one will receive R$47,216.63. The court registered 2,764 winning bets, and each winner will receive a prize of R$1,024.96.

Bets for the next competition can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$5.