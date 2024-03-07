Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/03/2024 – 21:52

No one got the six tens right in the 2,697 Mega-Sena contest. The draw was held on Thursday night (7), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The prize has accumulated and is estimated at R$7.5 million.

The tens drawn were 10 – 11 – 13 – 25 – 27 – 42

The corner had 98 winners and each one will receive R$ 18,712.71. The 4,663 correct guesses on the court will have a prize of R$561.82.

Bets for the next draw, on Saturday (9), can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa across the country or online.

The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.