Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/11/2024 – 21:41

No one got the six tens right in Mega-Sena competition 2,674. The draw was held on Thursday night (11), in São Paulo. The main track prize is accumulated at R$16 million.

See the numbers drawn: 08 – 14 – 15 – 21 – 23 – 46.

The corner had 49 winning bets, and will pay each of the winners R$30,629.56. The court recorded 2,605 winning bets. Each correct guess will receive a prize of R$823.05.

Bets for contest 2,675, to be held this Saturday (13), can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.