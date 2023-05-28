from the newsroomi

05/27/2023 – 22:24

Nobody hit the six tens of the Mega-Sena in this Saturday’s draw. Contest 2596 had a predicted prize of BRL 45 million, and could reach BRL 57 million in the round next Wednesday (31).

The following numbers were drawn: 35-47-56-39-51-34.

According to Caixa, there were 71 winning bets on Quina, with a prize of BRL 64,445.75 for each bettor. For the 4,564 bets of 4 tens, the prize is BRL 1,432.21.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), in lottery shops accredited by Caixa throughout the country or on the internet. A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 5.00.
























