Nobody expected it to happen so soon. Annalisa was only 35 and had lost her dad in the same way

A sad mourning has struck two communities, Abano Terme and Vo’ Euganeo. A 35-year-old woman, Annalisa Sanguin, passed away forever following a serious illness, the same one that made her lose her dad a few years ago. The man was also only 45 years old.

He fought with all his might and always proved his worth will to livebut she couldn’t cope with her severe degenerative condition and, in the end, she had no choice but to give up. A story that moved the web and was reported by the newspaper The Gazette.

Those who mourn her today remember her as a person always sunny, despite being aware of his sad fate. When she was just a little girl, that same condition she had for made lose his dad.

The life of Annalisa Sanguin

She was originally from the municipality of Vo’ Euganeo, but had moved to Abano Terme. Both communities are saddened by the news of her untimely passing. Her friends and family had already prepared for the sad fate, even if no one expected her to be happened so soon. Ten years earlier than his father’s age.

In the last few hours, numerous photos of her have appeared on social networks, accompanied by farewell messages and memories of the past.

You will always be in my heart, may the earth be light on you, I will miss you, now you are with your dad and my dad, say hello to them, a hug, RIP, I LOVE YOU.

We can’t help but remember her splendid childhood light, with her “weird” hats, round glasses and big smile fixed on her face by two nice dimples.

The brightest star has risen to the sky and we can only admire the show from below.

The inhabitants clung to the pain of the family members, mother Carmen and grandmother Gemma. The last farewell to Annalisa Sanguin was celebrated in the church Sacred Heart of Abano.